Tobey Maguire Breaks Silence on Why He Returned for Spider-Man: No Way Home

Tobey Maguire broke his silence on why he returned for Spider-Man: No Way Home. The big entrance for both older Spider-Men brought down the house in most screenings. Due to the press tour, a lot of fans assumed that Magure and Andrew Garfield would be in it. But, it was still a thrill for a lot of fans to see it all come together on the big screen. The Spider-Man official YouTube channel actually interviewed all three actors for a conversation about how this massive cinematic event came together. Maguire said that he was approached by producer Amy Pascal about the project. Although, he had no idea about a Multiverse movie at the time. Once it was explained, the Spider-Man star was really pulled in by the passion of everyone else in the project. From there, it only made sense to put the suit back on for one more adventure. You can check out the entire thing down below.

“I went and had a meeting with Amy and Kevin. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige. And had talked about… They sort of just teased it,” Maguire said. “I think Amy was like, ‘We’d love to talk to you, and you you know what this is about.’ And I was like ‘okay, sure. Let’s go chat.’” Holland then joked that it wasn’t much for the older actor to go on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yeah, no, I know,” he laughed. “Maybe you could just give me a little bit of information. But, I don’t know. I gotta say, I was intrigued immediately. In that conversation, the intention, the kind of love and celebration of these movies, and what it meant i think to Amy and Kevin was was apparent. To me, when artists or people who are um steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them that I just wanted to join that.”

“I’m a big fan of Tom and those movies and Andrew. So, it was definitely intriguing. But, yes, I was also going, ‘Well, what what are we going to do?’ And that was a bit mysterious,” Maguire added. “I did appreciate what was shared. But, it was really about getting together with these people and revisiting what was part of my history and and getting a chance to like come together. There are personal things too, which are kind of resolutions or a way to revisit and… I’m not quite sure how to put it. It’s just to get to get back into that and i don’t want to say like close the chapter… But revisit and have certain resolutions and just join in this loving creative spirit”

Did you love having Maguire back as Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments down below!