Spider-Man: No Way Home Script Reveals Official Names for Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Variants

It’s officially awards season, and Sony is pushing Spider-Man: No Way Home hard. As part of the studio’s For Your Consideration campaign, the outfit released the script for the Spidey team-up so voters could read through it as they think who to nominate. It’s this script that officially gives us the names for the versions of Peter Parker played by Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the flick.

As you might expect, the script confirms Garfield was the “Webb-Verse Peter” while Maguire is the “Raimi-Verse Peter.”

“Anything that makes people aware of the movie is something that, obviously, we’re all going to give our all to. And the studio has been very generous and supportive. They seem really gung-ho,” Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal previously told The Hollywood Reporter of Sony’s thoughts on an Oscars push.

No Way Home lead Tom Holland added, “I’m so proud of what everyone’s achieved. Jon Watts especially, and even the likes of Amy Pascal. We had a wonderful day the other day. I went over to her house and we watched a couple of movies together, and she really opened up about her career and the changes in her career and a lot of the controversy that she went through [related to the Sony hack]. So to see her where she is now, a different Amy to the Amy I’m sure she was years ago? These people deserve the recognition.”

Sony has already started promoting the film for Oscars consideration, with posters online including verbiage to entice Academy members to consider the film for the likes of Best PIcture and Best Actor for Holland’s performance.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

