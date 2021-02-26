Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Explains Why He Still Wears Socks When He Goes Pantless

✖

Tom Holland has been busy filming the new Spider-Man: No Way Home, but he's also been doing press to promote his upcoming film, Cherry. During his virtual interviews, Holland has been going pantless, much to the delight of the Internet. During a recent interview with The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asked Holland why he still wears socks despite losing the pants.

"Yeah, 'cause it’s cold," Holland replied with a laugh. "Because I got to wear this suit jacket, and the suit jacket's too hot. But I have my legs out, cause it’s nice and freeing, but then my toes get cold so I wear my socks."

During the chat, Holland also revealed who his brother Harry Holland is playing in the new Spider-Man, and once again claimed that former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are not involved with the film. You can watch the interview below:

Recently, Holland revealed during an Actors on Actors talk for Variety that the Russo brothers approached him about taking on the lead role in Cherry while they were putting the finishing touches on Avengers: Endgame.

"I was doing ADR for Avengers: Endgame, and at the end of the session they sort of took me aside and said, 'We want to make this movie. It’s about a kid who suffers from PTSD and falls into drug addiction and ends up robbing banks. Would you be interested?'" Holland said. "When they offered me the job, I was just really excited. And then when I read the script for the first time, I was like, 'There’s no way I can make this film. I’ll fall apart. I can’t hold onto a character like this for so long.' It was all about preparation, and really setting out the character beats and figuring out how I was going to get from A to B in each section. The hardest part was trying to merge the sections because the character changes so much throughout the film.

Cherry is being adapted from the book of the same name by Nico Walker and follows "an Army medic suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder" who "becomes a serial bank robber after an addiction to drugs puts him in debt." Holland stars in the film as Walker and he's joined in the cast by Ciara Bravo, Jack Reynor, Kelli Berglund, Thomas Lennon, Adam Long, Jeff Wahlberg, Michael Gandolfini, and Pooch Hall.

Cherry hits theaters on February 26th and will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on March 12th. Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.