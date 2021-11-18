New Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer Reveals Jimmy Kimmel As Kraven The Hunter

Jimmy Kimmel hopes that someday, come Hell or high water, he’ll be able to play Kraven the Hunter in either the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Sony’s Universe of Marvel Character. Though that role has already technically been given to Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kimmel has long joked about dressing up as the iconic Spider-Man baddie. Now that the second trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home has been released, Kimmel and his team managed to splice the comedian-turned-host into the trailer, full Kraven costume and all.

You can check it out at the very end of Kimmel’s Wednesday monologue below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As part of Sony’s growing SUMC, Taylor-John’s Kraven the Hunter solo movie is currently set for a January 2023 release. At one point, the film’s initial writer Richard Wenk (The Equalizer) suggested Spider-Man himself would be in it. Naturally, it’s not clear if that means Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker would be in the flick, or if Sony would cast a new Spidey for the SUMC.

“I’m just starting it. It’s an interesting world. A great character,” Wenk previously told DiscussingFilm. “It’s going to adhere very closely to the lore of Kraven the Hunter. And he is going to come face to face with Spider-Man. I’m just beginning it, beginning the process, and because it’s a big IP, Marvel world, there’s lots of hurdles to overcome before you can start writing, to crack the right story and to get the right tone. It’s a new world for me. But what’s nice about it is it’s a very grounded character, he doesn’t have a lot of crazy superpowers and things like that so he’s more grounded and that fits what I like to do. That’s as much as I know.”

Outside of that, Sony Pictures boss Sanford Panitch admitted earlier this year he had to do some research after he found out Taylor-Johnson had been cast.

“It was a ‘I had to look him up’ kind of thing,” Panitch tells Variety. “I didn’t have a lot of familiarity. And then we start watching these incredible dailies [from ‘Bullet Train’], and you really see the full-on action star. He’s charming and he’s funny and he’s holding his own against Brad Pitt. A lot of people can’t do that.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.