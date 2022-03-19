Spider-Man: No Way Home VFX Video Shows Deleted Green Goblin Fight Scene

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s digital release has been filled with loads of splendor. Numerous behind-the-scenes video and VFX reels have been shared online that only add to the hype. From a deleted fight scene between Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man to all three Spider-Man saying goodbye, that makes the film’s extra features pretty awesome.



Today, Vanity Fair revealed another fight scene that didn’t make it into the movie, and it’s between Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and Dafoe’s Green Goblin. The scene in question was set during Alfred Molina’s bridge attack on Peter Parker/Spider-Man. The video is majorly pre-vis, but it shows Spider-Man using his web fluid to fling Green Goblin off his glider. This would explain why Green Goblin’s mask was cracked in the final cut of the film, and it almost makes you wonder why this part of the battle was cut. You can check it the scene in the video below.

During the final cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker inadvertently traps Doctor Octopus with nanotech from the Iron Spider suit, and as he antagonizes the now trapped villain one of Green Goblin’s grenades gets thrown on the bridge. Before it can explode, Doctor Strange teleports both Parker and Doctor Octopus off the bridge and into the cellar of the Sanctum Santorum. The deleted scene was more than likely removed in place of Doctor Strange, removing the two from the scenario.

Green Goblin may have been removed from numerous scenes, but there was a point that he wasn’t even the main villain of the movie. Spider-Man: No Way Home scribe Chris McKenna revealed to Gold Derby that there was almost a completely different main antagonist.



“This movie went through a rapid change. [Green Goblin] was not the main villain of this movie. For like the whole first version of the script, he was not the main villain. He was a villain. And then we lost other characters, and then we kept on going, ‘It has to be him. He’s the one who now is the antagonist of the movie. We have to make him the antagonist,” McKenna told the website. “So we were evolving the script as we were writing it and shooting it, and it was, ‘Oh, Goblin/Norman has to be the villain. How do we do that?’ And so he became the centerpiece of the movie that he was at first not the centerpiece of. Goblin was there, but he was not [the main villain]. Then it became clear to all of us, ‘Wait, no, he has to be the other side of May. He has to be the main villain of this.’ He has to have been given a second chance and he was still doing what he was doing in the first movie [2002’s Spider-Man], but in a darker way that now relates to our Peter Parker.”



