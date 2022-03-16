Spider-Man: No Way Home Cut Scene Teases Reunion With Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is already breaking numerous box office records and will likely be the highest grossing film of 2021. The film rightfully deserves its splendor after doing what no one would have thought was possible– bringing back Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man. The film features numerous returns, but Garfield and Maguire were what kept people coming back to theaters.

Up until recently, nothing about Spider-Man’s multiverse future seemed for certain, but now it seems like we could see both actors reprise their roles. their roles yet again. At least according to a deleted scene from the epic blockbuster. During their final moments in the film, Holland’s Spider-Man gives Garfield and Maguire’s web slingers a hug and lets them know that he’ll see them soon. But in a newly released deleted scene, the British actor uses very different wording.

The home media release of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s features a very different take on one of the films final moments. During the final cut of the film, Holland tells the duo “I’ll see you later” to which Garfield’s Spider-Man replies “you know where to find us”. This leads us to assume that the door was almost left open for the actors to return as the wall crawler, and, who knows, maybe they still can.

The alternate take should have fans of Andrew Garfield salivating at the idea of the actor returning in the role, as there have been plenty of cries for him to become the Spidey of the Sony Universe and The Amazing Spider-Man 3. Garfield has even expressed interest in returning soon after breaking his silence on appearing in No Way Home. Although, the actor recently revealed that they’re aren’t currently any plans for him to return.

“I mean, yes, definitely open to something if it felt right,” Garfield told Variety. “Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He’s a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker’s ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself.”

