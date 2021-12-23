Spider-Man: No Way Home Video Goes Behind the Scenes of Epic Marvel Return

After a long wait, Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally playing in theaters, and it ended up having the second-highest opening weekend at the box office after Avengers: Endgame. The new movie is shattering box office records and becoming a huge hit with fans. The film also saw the return of multiple actors from past Spider-Man movies, and some of them are featured in a new behind-the-scenes video shared by ClipMania01 on YouTube. One person who is showcased throughout the video is Alfred Molina, who returned to his role as Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2.

“BTS footage for NWH. TM Marvel Studios and Sony,” the video’s caption reads. You can watch everything from Molina’s grand entrance to Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man) running around in his Spidey suit, in the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition to Molina, the movie also sees the return of Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. When it comes to the return of the iconic villains, the news officially broke earlier this year when Molina spilled the beans while chatting with Variety.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” said Molina. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!” He joked, “It was wonderful … It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow’s feet, and a slightly a slightly dodgy lower back.”

“For me, it’s just about the money,” Molina recently joked when asked why he wanted to return to Marvel. “Oddly enough, Willem and I were kind of joshing the other day about how [it’s been] 20 years since his first Green Goblin and 17 years since my first time as Doc Ock, and these are the longest options that a studio has ever exercised on actors. You know it’s like we’ve been waiting, but the material, the pitch, was excellent. I, to be honest, when when the idea was first suggested I my first thought was, ‘Hang on, I’m 17 years older. I’ve got chins; I’ve got wrinkles. What are they going to do?’ Then, of course, I suddenly realized, wait a minute, they’ve got the technology, this isn’t going to be a problem. But it’s been very nice to come back to something that, as you know, is familiar but at the same time completely new. The technology has moved on phenomenally since in the last couple of decades, you know, and so it’s kind of still exciting.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.