Spider-Man: No Way Home Video Shows the Daily Bugle Blaming Spidey for Sandman and Electro Attacks

Since Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to feature the return of J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, there’s a lot of Daily Bugle content to look forward to. At the end of 2019, a new Daily Bugle site launched, but it appears that wasn’t enough to interest the youths. Last month, the MCU got its first in-universe TikTok account. The TikTok page, which sees Daily Bugle intern Betty Brandt (Angourie Rice) sharing news updates, currently has over 766,000 followers and 2 million likes. The latest post shows Betty giving some alarming storm updates with Jameson chiming in to blame Spider-Man.

“Lightning and sand storms in NYC? ⚡️🌪️ Find out who’s behind it all in our latest report!,” the post reads. In the video, Betty teases some destruction caused by Sandman and Electro, but the Daily Bugle is spreading the word that it’s really Spider-Man’s fault. You can check out the post below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sandman and Electro aren’t the only villains expected to reappear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Last month, another new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. There are many other casting rumors surrounding the film, but Tom Holland denies that former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are in the film.

As for Rice, the Betty Brandt actor recently spoke with Collider about the Spider-Man movies. In fact, she compared the experience of working with Marvel to going to a theme park.

“The way that like Marvel protects the story is beyond anything I’ve ever experienced. It’s so secret. Shooting Spider-Man was like getting to go to a really cool theme park, but you couldn’t tell anyone because it’s the world’s most secret theme park. That was tricky. The good thing about the second film was that I had my mother and my sister there with me, the whole time, so they were in on it and I could talk to them about anything because they were there. They are super secretive about everything. After being a part of it and seeing how people speculate from photos online and single lines in previous films, the fans of Marvel do some really great guesswork, for sure, so I understand,” Rice shared.

“I grew up on Spider-Man, not in the sense of growing up reading the comics, but I was 15 when I signed up to do the first one and by time this last one comes out, I’m gonna be almost 21,” Rice added. “It happened during very formative years in my life. I’m a very different person now than I was at 15, although maybe some people would beg to differ. But I feel like my life has changed so much since I was 15. In my mind, Betty growing up, Betty getting ready to graduate, and Betty getting her first boyfriend and going to school dances and traveling overseas, that happened in my life, at the same time. Betty and me, our trajectories are very parallel, in terms of how we grew up. That community and that story will always be a huge part of my life and my adolescence.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th.