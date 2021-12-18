How Spider-Man: No Way Home Makes What If Essential Viewing





Spider-Man: No Way Home might have just made What If…? essential viewing. *Spoiler alert for the movie as we’ll be discussing one of the big surprises down below* After the movie is over, there’s a final post-credits scene featuring Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Near the end of that surprise trailer, Benedict Cumberbatch’s sorcerer comes face to face with an evil variant that might seem a bit familiar to fans who watched the Disney+ series earlier this year. Now, we don’t know if the smirking evil version of Doctor Strange is the “Strange Supreme” from What If…? But, as the series covered the infinite possibilities of the Multiverse, it might serve as a primer for what may be coming in that MCU film. However, if that’s really Strange Supreme, No Way Home becomes absolutely essential heading into the Multiverse of Madness.

During the press event for What If, Brad Winderbaum told the crowd that his Disney+ series is just as important as anything else in the MCU. “It’s no coincidence that the show picks up right after Loki…The multiverse has erupted in every possible direction,” he explained before adding the show “gives us a chance to explore that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What If director Bryan Andrews is hoping that you could see another Multiversal character in live-action at some point soon.

“I know A.C. and I feel totally the same in this, and while we don’t know if this is necessarily going to happen, it would be amazing if they would just do a Captain Carter movie,” Andrews previously told THR. “Just get Hayley Atwell in the suit, give her her own franchise and just have her blow doors like hells to the yeah.”

Next season will see Captain Carter as well. “We realized, I think, early on in development as we were starting to get AC [Bradley’s] scripts and starting to look at the arc of the series that there was going to be a character that bubbled up and became more important,” Winderbaum told the press. “Not more important than the rest, but had a strong relationship with The Watcher, who is really our driving force behind the series, and that’s Captain Carter.”

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage

Do you think that’s Strange Supreme? Let us know in the comments!