Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Fans Celebrating Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Willem Dafoe’s return as Green Goblin and fans are stoked about it. The beloved villain is back and menacing towards Tom Holland’s character in the film. No Way Home is packed to the gills with standout performances, but Dafoe brings a particular menace to each of his scenes. All these gifted actors are leaving it all out on the floor, but Goblin is special. Audiences have clearly picked up on this dynamic too. But, it was apparent in the marketing for this film that he would plan an outsized role in Peter Parker’s current storyline. Some of the fun of his performance also sees him interacting with the MCU’s world like anyone from those Raimi films would be. It’s hard to imagine seeing him again in some capacity, but you never really know with the world of comic books. Check out some of the reactions down below.

Speaking to Mulderville recently, Dafoe explained what he demanded for him to return as Norman Osborn.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Willem Dafoe stole the show! Each time I watch him on screen, with each performance he amazes! And that laugh… *shivers* https://t.co/TPIMdYpE4z — زبير احمد (@ZooBear18) December 17, 2021

“To do this physical stuff was important to me,” Dafoe explained. “In fact, one of the first things I said to Jon [Watts] and Amy [Pascal], basically when they pitched it to me before there was even a script was, ”listen, I don’t want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in in close-ups. I want to do the action because that’s fun for me.’ Also, it’s really impossible to add any integrity or any fun to the character if you don’t participate in these things. Because all of that action stuff informs your relationships to the characters and the story. It makes you earn your right to play the character, in a funny way.”

Who was your favorite villain in No Way Home? Let us know down in the comments!

Legacy is so secure

https://twitter.com/lmn0tDaredevil/status/1471750618918363138?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Interesting take

https://twitter.com/GraceGFreud/status/1471704436171055104?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Could you imagine

https://twitter.com/CineConnections/status/1471680085807837185?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

So amazing

Appreciation post for Willem Dafoe, he gave an absolutely incredible performance yet again#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/vAMBbHYEVG — Daily Spider-Man 📸 (@spideygifs) December 16, 2021

Dominant display of talent

Willem Dafoe be ACTING acting, IDK what y’all be doing. But my mam comes with a performance. — Joi Childs (@jumpedforjoi) December 17, 2021

It’s all right there

Willem Dafoe definitely showed it was the right decision to lose the Goblin mask for his new costume. Being able to see his face brought a whole new layer to #SpiderManNoWayHome — Heavy Spoilers (@heavyspoilers) December 17, 2021

This was the explanation

66 year old Willem Dafoe only agreed to return as the Green Goblin as long as he was allowed to perform the stunts and fight scenes. He’s so dedicated I love it pic.twitter.com/jDghAje0Ll — Will (@WilliamD1123) December 16, 2021

A Masterclass