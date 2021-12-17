Spider-Man: No Way Home Has Fans Celebrating Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin Return

Spider-Man: No Way Home sees Willem Dafoe’s return as Green Goblin and fans are stoked about it. The beloved villain is back and menacing towards Tom Holland’s character in the film. No Way Home is packed to the gills with standout performances, but Dafoe brings a particular menace to each of his scenes. All these gifted actors are leaving it all out on the floor, but Goblin is special. Audiences have clearly picked up on this dynamic too. But, it was apparent in the marketing for this film that he would plan an outsized role in Peter Parker’s current storyline. Some of the fun of his performance also sees him interacting with the MCU’s world like anyone from those Raimi films would be. It’s hard to imagine seeing him again in some capacity, but you never really know with the world of comic books. Check out some of the reactions down below.
Speaking to Mulderville recently, Dafoe explained what he demanded for him to return as Norman Osborn.
“To do this physical stuff was important to me,” Dafoe explained. “In fact, one of the first things I said to Jon [Watts] and Amy [Pascal], basically when they pitched it to me before there was even a script was, ”listen, I don’t want to just pop in there as a cameo or just fill in in close-ups. I want to do the action because that’s fun for me.’ Also, it’s really impossible to add any integrity or any fun to the character if you don’t participate in these things. Because all of that action stuff informs your relationships to the characters and the story. It makes you earn your right to play the character, in a funny way.”
