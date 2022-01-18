Spider-Man Star Willem Dafoe Set to Host Saturday Night Live

Hot off his return to the world of superheroes, Willem Dafoe is set to make his hosting debut at Studio 8H. Tuesday, Saturday Night Live announced the Spider-Man: No Way Home star is scheduled to host the January 29th episode of the live sketch comedy. It’s Dafoe’s first time leading the show at 30 Rock and is appearing on the show in support of both the Sony flick and Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley.

Joining Dafoe on the 29th is musical guest Katy Perry. The pop star recently launched her first Las Vegas residency at Resorts World Theatre and is making her fourth appearance on the show.

This weekend’s episode—January 22nd—will be hosted by former Saturday Night Live mainstay Will Forte. The comedian previously appeared on the show from 2002 and 2010 and is now making his hosting debut in support of Peacock’s MacGruber revival. The basis of the show initially started as a sketch on the Lorne Michaels-led show. Forte will be joined by Eurovision winner Maneskin.

Even though he just reprised his role as Norman Osborn’s Green Goblin, Dafoe recently took to a magazine interview to suggest an idea—based on popular fan casting, nonetheless—where he could play a version of a Joker, potentially in a Joker sequel alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

“There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter,” Dafoe said in a recent interview with GQ. “So it would be possible to have not only dueling Jokers but someone that says to be the Joker that isn’t the Joker. And that kind of opens up the possibility of an interesting story, particularly if you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, and then you had someone who was either imitating or riffing off what he did. I fantasized about that. But other than that I am not talking to anybody [about it], you’re the first one.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now in theaters.

