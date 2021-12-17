Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Were Able to Use Everyone on Their Wish List





Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s writers say that they got all the characters that they wanted into the movie. Chris McKenna and Erik Somme’s talked to Variety about the latest wall-crawling adventure. A lot of faces pop up in the movie with Green Goblin, Electro and Doctor Octopus making their long-awaited returns. That’s a lot of returning pieces of the Spider-Man universe, but they all get their moments to shine along with other inclusions like The Lizard and Sandman. A lot of fans might leave the theater wondering why some other villains wouldn’t make their way into the MCU’s reality. But, the writers say they had everyone they needed to really make this movie sing. From the initial reactions on social media, it’s almost impossible to argue against that. There’s a little something here for every Spider-Man fan in a way that the rest of the Homecoming trilogy hasn’t been able to do before. Check out what they told the outlet about their selection process down below:

“We were taking meetings about it, and going, ‘Well, what would this movie be if it wasn’t in the MCU?’” McKenna explained before Sommers added. “It was like any time you have a limitation thrown on you. Then it creates possibilities and spurs all sorts of creative discussions. Fortunately, they came to their agreement before we were too far down any road, and we were able to jump right in with the old team.”

If you’re looking for more Tom Holland in the role, then get excited because he talked to USA Today about the possibility of another trilogy.

Holland said, “It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract. And it’s… it’s just really difficult for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain. But I can’t because it would just ruin the film.”

Here’s a synopsis for Spider-Man: No Way Home:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

