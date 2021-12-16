Tom Holland Speaks Out on His Future Spider-Man Trilogy





Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland spoke out on his future Spidey trilogy this week. In an interview with USA Today, the Marvel actor just sounded thankful he already had his vacation. Apparently, he’s going to be a busy man in the next few months. Uncharted hits theaters next year, he just signed on for a Fred Astaire biopic, and the Spider-Man actor still has another unscheduled appearance in the MCU before Sony and Marvel make their new deal permanent. All of that will have to wait until the entire world sees No Way Home though. And from the sound of things, it’s going to be just a massive opening for Holland’s latest MCU entry. Check out what he had to say about when he found out about the next trilogy.

“I have a hilarious photo of me FaceTiming Zendaya with blood all down my face because I’d fallen over,” Holland joked. “So when I saw that I apparently signed onto three more movies, I was like, ‘Ah, (crap), I’m going to have to cancel my next skiing holiday.”

In a previous interview, the Spider-Man star talked about that last day filming on-set and the emotions swirling. People didn’t realize this could have really been his last time as Peter Parker.

“One more day’s work on No Way Home, which will be a bittersweet day,” Holland revealed. “I honestly don’t know,” he added when asked to elaborate on “bittersweet.” “It’s the first time since I got cast as Spider-Man that I don’t have a contract. And it’s… it’s just really difficult for me to talk about because there are so many things I’d love to talk about that would help me embellish what I’m trying to explain. But I can’t because it would just ruin the film.”

Check out Sony’s description for No Way Home right here:

“With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, our friendly neighborhood web-slinger is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life as Peter Parker from the high stakes of being a superhero. When Peter asks for help from Doctor Strange, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

