Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Dodge Question About Future Marvel Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home brings Tom Holland’s first solo trilogy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a close later this week. Depending on who you talk to, Holland may or may not be back. Former Sony executive and Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal suggested earlier this month the beloved MCU favorite would be back for another trilogy, a notion Sony Pictures chief Tom Rothman debunked to ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis Monday night.

Now, No Way Home writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers are being cautious with what’s said during the film’s red carpet premiere. Speaking with Variety, McKenna said the two know better than to say anything in front of any potential Marvel brass.

“We are smart enough to ‘A,’ not say anything and ‘B,’ know that you can’t count on anything,” McKenna told the trade.

“This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal said during the earliest No Way Home press events. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

While Rothman did exercise caution on confirming another trilogy, he did remind us that Holland is set to appear in at least one more film produced by Marvel Studios as a part of their current deal.

“It’s reciprocal. So we lend one, and they lend one, and that’s how Benedict [Cumberbatch] is in this movie,” Rothman explained. “So we have one more ‘lend back’ that’s committed. But the thing that I can say, and this actually the accurate scoop on this, which is that the two companies have a terrific working relationship. I think it’s a mutual hope that that would continue. But there really isn’t anything definitive at this moment, because the truth of the matter is, we gotta ride [Spider-Man: No Way Home] and see what happens.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set for release on December 17th.