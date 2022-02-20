Spider-Man: No Way Home Writers Tease Secret Answer to Plot Hole

Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to dominate in theaters, and even surpassed Avatar to become the third-highest grossing movie at the domestic box office. Marvel fans have been eager to learn everything they can about how the epic film was made, and are grateful for the many recent interviews from the cast and crew. During IGN Fan Fest, No Way Home writers Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna talked about future possibilities with Venom. They were also asked about a “plot hole” as some have wondered about the physical evidence left behind after Doctor Strange’s spell erased everyone’s memories of Peter Parker. While the writers know the answer, they aren’t giving anything away… yet.

“We talked about that a lot,” McKenna explained. “We can’t divulge much, but just know we talked about it a lot and there were conversations about it. And I will say answering those questions by the end of the movie, felt like it would be almost too much to have to explain that, in this movie. So I would hope that it’s one of those details that I feel like would’ve been a bridge too far for us to have to explain in this movie. But we have thoughts and answers.”

“We deliberated a lot,” Sommers added. “Is it going to be like a Back to the Future kind of thing? Or are people going to be disappearing from photos? Are physical objects going to be disappearing? All these things. And like Chris said, ultimately, we decided that it would take so much time and real estate in the movie to explain all of that. It would just detract from the emotion of it.”

“Believe me, we have answers to it,” McKenna reitereated. “But I don’t think we’re… We’re not allowed to divulge that. But we have answers.”

While fans wait to be able to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home at home, they’re also waiting on news about another potential Spider-Man movie. It’s currently unclear if Tom Holland will be donning the Spidey suit once again, and while the actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, he’s not discounting a return to Marvel. Back in November, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” During a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have “been slightly misconstrued.”

“What I was basically trying to say is that if I am 30 and still playing Spider-Man and I haven’t passed on the baton to a Miles Morales or a Spider-Woman or something more diverse, then I will have done something wrong in the sense of duties that I have to the character,” Holland explained. “Not that if I’m playing Spider-Man in my 30s I’m some washed-up has-been. That’s not what I was saying at all.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still playing in theaters.