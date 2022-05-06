Spider-Man Original Trilogy Director Reveals Conditions For Directing Fourth Film

✖

Sam Raimi is an iconic director known for helming The Evil Dead as well as the Tobey Maguire-led Spider-Man films. The filmmaker is finally returning to the world of Marvel with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is hitting theatres next week. While doing press for the upcoming film, Raimi has fielded a lot of questions about Spider-Man and whether or not he'd be interested in making a fourth film with Maguire. Of course, this is a hot topic after Maguire reprised the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home. During a recent chat with Rolling Stone, Raimi revealed what it would take to helm Spider-Man 4.

"If there was a great story there, I think it'd be ... my love for the characters hasn't diminished one iota," Raimi shared. "It would be the same things that would stop me now that stopped me then: 'Does Tobey want to do it? Is there an emotional arc for him? Is there a great conflict for this character? And is there a worthy villain that fits into the theme of the piece?' There's a lot of questions that would have to be answered. If those could be answered, then I'd love to."

In another interview with Moviepilot, Raimi also talked about the possibility of making another Spider-Man. "I didn't think it was possible but after jumping back in with the multiverse, I realized that anything is possible now so I'm completely open to it." In a previous conversation with Fandango, the director talked about how much he would love to work with Maguire again.

"I've come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups," Raimi said again. "I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don't really have a story or a plan. I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn't a Spider-Man movie, I'd love to work with Tobey again, in a different role."

You can read the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theatres on May 6th.