Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 Gets an Awesome Funko Pop Figure

We’re guessing that the announcement of an release date for the highly anticipated open-world PS4 Spider-Man game isn’t far off, because we’re starting to see products roll out that are based on the game. The latest comes in the form of this Spider-Man Funko Pop figure in the Pop Games lineup.

The figure is a GameStop exclusive that is available to pre-order right here, and we highly suggest that you secure one early because it will undoubtedly be very popular. In addition to sporting the new white spider costume, this Spidey Pop features a suspended pose that’s unique among previous figures in Funko’s Spider-Man collection.

Speaking of Spider-Man’s new costume, if you fall firmly in the “love it” camp you might be interested in the officially licensed Spider-Man White Spider hoodie that was unveiled recently. You can pre-order one right here, right now for $59.99 with free shipping. The hoodie is slated to ship in June.

Just keep in mind that pre-order quantities are limited, so interested parties will want to secure one as soon as possible. The hoodies are available in sizes S-XXL while supplies last. From the official description:

“Inspired by Spider-Man’s in costume in the upcoming PlayStation 4 game, the hoodie incorporates the web slinging hero’s classic colours of red, white and blue in darker tones, along with a white Spider logo. The hoodie has a sporty athletic style fit with body panelling details, full length zip and drawstring hood.”

Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PlayStation 4 is available to pre-order on Amazon now. Prime members can save 20% on the title if purchased during the pre-order period. The official description for the game reads:

“Starring one of the world’s most iconic Super Heroes, Spider-Man features the acrobatic abilities, improvisation and web-slinging that the wall-crawler is famous for, while also introducing elements never-before-seen in a Spider-Man game. From traversing with parkour and unique environmental interactions, to new combat and cinematic blockbuster set pieces, it’s Spider-Man unlike any you’ve played before. Sony Interactive Entertainment, Insomniac Games, and Marvel have teamed up to create a brand-new and authentic Spider-Man adventure. This isn’t the Spider-Man you’ve met before, or seen in a movie. This is an experienced Peter Parker who’s more masterful at fighting big crime in New York City. At the same time, he’s struggling to balance his chaotic personal life and career while the fate of millions of New Yorkers rest upon his shoulders.”

