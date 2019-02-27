‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Originally Planned to Use Male Doc Ock

In addition to instantly becoming one of the most beloved comic book adaptations in box office history, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse also succeeded in pulling off one of Marvel’s most surprising plot-twists to-date. It was revealed nearly halfway through the movie that the quirky scientist named Val was actually Doc Ock in Miles’ universe, leading to a brand new take and design for the character.

Voiced by Kathryn Hahn, Doc Ock was easily one of the most compelling villains in the film, but we almost got a very different version of her. Rather, a better version of him, because for most of the production, the filmmakers intended for Doc Ock to be a man, much like he has been throughout the comics and films.

In the special features of the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, there is a 15 minute segment talking about the casting of each main character. When Doc Ock is brought up, co-director Rodney Rothman reveals that the plan was for Doc Ock to be a man once again, and that didn’t change until the final year of the lengthy production.

“We had a male Doc Ock up until about a year, year and a half ago,” Rothman explains. “And then we decided to make Doc Ock a woman. We were taking elements of the classic Spider-Man story and twisting them.”

In addition to this big reveal, Hahn takes a little time to break down some of the intricacies of her surprise character.

“When you first meet Doc Ock you think it’s just this nerdy kind of mild mannered, brilliant but socially awkward scientist,” she begins. “Like all great villains, not everything isn’t always what it seems. There are some nods to the classic character, such as her glasses and trench coat. But this Doc Ock does really kind of look like me.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is now available on Digital HD, and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on March 19th.

