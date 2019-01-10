‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ TV Spinoffs Being Considered by Sony

Sony Animation has already announced plans for two sequels to its critically-acclaimed hit film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, but the studio isn’t going to stop there. The film left the future of the Spider-Verse open to nearly endless possibilities, including potential television spinoffs.

On Tuesday, in a piece about the future of Sony’s collective empire, The New York Times confirmed that company’s film studio was indeed looking

Videos by ComicBook.com

Despite the Spider-Verse beginning on the big screen, TV might be the route that some of the franchise’s characters go in order to get more time in the spotlight. If you’ve seen the film, the notion of these characters living on television isn’t too much of a stretch. A silly cartoon with Spider-Ham and a Peni Parker anime series are probably the first ideas to come to mind.

The film’s voice actors would likely be up for moving to television as well. John Mulaney, who provides the voice for Spider-Ham, spoke with Variety late last year about a potential Spider-Ham TV series, going as far as to offer his own pitch.

“[Spider-Ham] is a fun guy who is capable of great rage,” Mulaney joked. “To go see him back at the Daily Beagle – I could see a Watergate-like story at the Beagle where he’s both a reporter and Spider-Ham by night.”

If that sounds a lot like Peter Parker and Clark Kent, that’s exactly what Mulaney is going for.

“[I] never thought that the Clark Kents and the Peter Parkers leaned enough into the day job,” he continued. “This would be more like The Post or All The President’s Men or Spotlight, but we’d make it family friendly. Lots of bacon jokes, or, ‘that’s hamfisted.’”

Sony has already given the greenlight to two Spider-Verse sequel films. The first will be a direct follow-up to the events of the first movie, following the story of Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy. The other film will be a female-driven spinoff movie that will focus on Gwen Stacy and other women in the Spider-Verse.

Are you excited for more Spider-Verse projects in the future? Which characters should get their own TV shows? Let us know in the comments!