Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Says Sony and Marvel Split Is Not a Big Deal

Spider-Man’s best friend seems unfazed by the Marvel and Sony split over Spider-Man. A fan on Instagram asked Jacob Batalon, who returns as Ned Leeds in Spider-Man: Far From Home, what he thinks about the “whole Spiderman drama.” Batalon (emoji) shrugged it off, responding in his story that it is “Really not a big deal.”

Tom Holland confirmed he’ll be back as Peter Parker in at least one more Spider-Man movie. What the split means for the supporting cast of the current film series remains unknown. If it means Ned may not appear in future Spider-Man movies, Batalon appears unperturbed by the possibility.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios had an agreement to share the rights to Spider-Man, but that agreement has fallen through. As things stand, Spider-Man: Far From Home will be the last film made in tandem by the two studios. Holland spoke to fans about the situation during a panel at the Keystone Comic Con in Philadelphia.

“It’s not the end of me playing Spider-Man,” Holland said. “There’s definitely more to come. We sat down with some of our creatives. We pitched Spider-Man 3, which is going to be something very special, it’s going to be something very different. I’m just so grateful that Marvel changed my life and allowed my dreams to come true and Sony allowing me to continue living my dream. It’s a crazy week and it’s never been done before so we’ll see how it goes and it’ll be as amazing and as fun.”

These comments echo the ones he made to press at the D23 Expo. “Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland explained. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

Holland also addressed the Spider-Man situation while he was onstage during the Disney Pictures panel to promote his new Pixar movie, Onward. “Listen, it’s been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000,” Holland told the packed panel audience.

