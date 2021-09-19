Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Shows Off Boxing Skills in New Training Video

The highly-anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to hit theaters later this year, and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange) recently teased that it’s going to spark “debate.” The movie is set to see the return of Tom Holland in the titular role who showed off his Spider-Man abs earlier this year. It appears the actor is doing more than just regular workouts these days. A new video shared by ESPN Ringside (via boxing coach Louis Chandler) features Holland showing off his boxing talents.

“Spider-Man actor @TomHolland1996 has boxing skills,” ESPN wrote. You can check out the video of Holland below:

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to be released in December, and the long-awaited first trailer for the movie was finally released at the end of last month. Since the movie went into production, there have been many casting rumors about the film, including the longstanding belief that it will feature former Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Holland has denied these rumors, but we do know for a fact that Alfred Molina will be returning as Doc Ock from the Maguire-led Spider-Man 2.

“When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret,” Molina told Variety. “But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!”

After the trailer was released for Spider-Man: No Way Home, it beat Avengers: Endgame as the most-watched trailer within 24 hours of its release.

“This is incredible. I honestly can’t believe it. This movie so crazy and I can’t wait to share it with you,” Holland shared after the trailer was released. “The love and support you guys show for the film is so exciting. Honestly, that’s just the tip of the iceberg,” Holland added in a video on Instagram. “You have no idea what is to come. I’m so excited to share more with you guys, and it feels so good to be back with Spider-Man and showing you trailers, to be having films coming out. This is so exciting.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to hit theatres on December 17th. In the meantime, Marvel’s 2021 line-up includes What If…? which releases new episodes on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters now, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, and Hawkeye premiering on Disney+ November 24th.