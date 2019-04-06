Original Spider-Man Tobey Maguire Is Open to Another Superhero Role

Before the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever existed, Tobey Maguire stole the hearts of movie fans around the world with his portrayal of Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Sure, he looked a little bit too old for the role, but the films were instant hits with audiences, and two of the three are often regarded as some of the best superhero movies of all time. In the 13 years since Maguire last played the web-crawler in Spider-Man 3, two other actors have taken on the mantle: Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland. Despite seeing his iconic role recast, Maguire hasn’t at all soured on the prospect of big screen heroes. In fact, it sounds like he’d totally be willing to take on another comic book role in the future, if the opportunity presented itself.

While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his new production banner, Material Pictures, Maguire was asked about the influx of superhero movies in theaters today, and if there were any he’d be open to taking on. The actor/producer explained that, while he may not have had something in mind already, he’s keeping the door wide open.

“I just don’t really have an ‘I would or wouldn’t do’ mind-set,” he said. “I’ll just do whatever … whatever it is that comes that I feel called to, that may or may not fit in any kind of box.”

While Maguire has yet to take on another superhero role, the character of Spider-Man has been incredibly busy. Andrew Garfield took on the role for two films but his franchise hit the reset button after the critical failure of The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and the deal that Marvel Studios made with Sony in order to use Peter Parker in the MCU. After that deal was announced, young Tom Holland landed the popular role, and he’s appeared as the hero in three films so far, with at least one more this summer.

Maguire noted in the interview that he hadn’t seen all of the new Spider-Man films yet, but that he did like the direction both Holland and Garfield took the character.

“I haven’t seen all of them,” Maguire admitted. “What I’ve seen, I’ve appreciated. I like both of the actors a ton. I think they’re both super talented. I would just say I appreciated them and I like the actors, I like the choices.”

