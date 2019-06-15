Tom Holland Can’t Believe He Kept All the Avengers: Endgame Spoilers He Knew Secret

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe there are two things that Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland is known for. The first, and the most obvious one, is his portrayal of Peter Parker, the MCU’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. The other is Holland’s penchant for dropping spoilers for the films he’s a part of. It’s his spoiler-prone nature that makes any interview with the actor a bit of an adventure, but now that Avengers: Endgame is in the rearview and Spider-Man: Far From Home is coming up in just a few weeks, Holland is much more at ease — and even he can’t believe he managed to keep a lot of Endgame spoilers a secret.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Holland revealed that he’s amazed he kept the spoilers to himself, and it turns out that for fans of the MCU that’s a good thing. The actor knew quite a bit about the movie that, had he slipped up, might have been devastating for some fans trying to see Endgame spoiler-free.

“You know, I’m so amazed I kept all the Endgame spoilers that I knew,” Holland said. “Like, I knew that he died. I knew that we came back. I knew that Captain America got the hammer, like all those things, I knew those things, and I don’t know how I kept them secret. I don’t know how, but I’m proud and really happy I did because they’re such a great surprise in the film.”

Holland has every right to be proud. Some of that information would have been easy enough for fans to guess — after all, we saw Peter “die” in Avengers: Infinity War and that some or all of the Snapped heroes would come back was one of the things that fans actually wanted and expected of Endgame — but the bit about Captain America wielding Mjolnir was one of the major and delightful surprises of the film. Given Holland’s bean-spilling track record, not revealing that bit about Captain America is a huge win for both Holland and fans.

Of course, even with his pride at managing to not spoil the Endgame Holland is still very aware of his own spoiling tendencies. Even last week Holland shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Tony Stark’s funeral which called for all of the film’s major cast to come together, though the actors maintain that they were told it was a wedding scene. Even though the film’s been out for some time and everyone who has seen the film knows the truth about the moving movie moment, Holland was still nervous sharing the video.

“I don’t know why I’m so stressed posting this,” Holland wrote. “The movie is already out. I guess when Barry said no cameras, we all heard bring your cameras. Hands down the most memorable day of my career and still to this day, the strangest wedding I’ve ever been to.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Holland will next appear as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Far From Home when it opens in theaters on July 2.