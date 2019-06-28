Tom Holland Heartbroken over Gwyneth Paltrow Forgetting She Was in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Marvel star Tom Holland jokes he was heartbroken after learning Gwyneth Paltrow forgot she appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“I mean, I’ve only worked with Gwyneth one time, on Spider-Man: Homecoming, which she doesn’t remember. Which still to this day breaks my heart,” Holland said with a laugh when taking POPSUGAR‘s Ultimate Spider-Man Trivia Quiz alongside co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

“No, actually no, that’s not true. One time when we were shooting [Avengers] Endgame, she was in her blue suit, and I was in my Spider-Man suit, and she came up and she asked me for a photo with me and Robert [Downey Jr]. And I think she posted it and she said, ‘Robert Downey Jr. and myself and this guy.’ I was just the guy. It was cute.”

When wishing her Iron Man co-star Downey a happy birthday in 2018, Paltrow captioned a photo snapped with Holland, “Love me and that other guy in the photo.”

When appearing on Jon Favreau’s The Chef Show, Paltrow misremembered her Homecoming scene as belonging to an Avengers film. The scene finds Paltrow’s Pepper Potts ready to officially announce Holland’s wall-crawler as a member of the Avengers before the teen superhero decides to stick to being a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

“Remember Spider-Man in the end and… Tom Holland’s there, and you’re going to walk out and do a press conference?” Favreau asked Paltrow.

“Oh! Yes!” Paltrow says. “That was Spider-Man? Oh my God!”

Paltrow also failed to recognize Avengers co-star Sebastian Stan and later bashfully admitted she has yet to see Endgame, where Potts has since married Downey Jr’s Tony Stark and given birth to their child (Lexi Rabe).

Potts’ signature can be seen on a charity contribution check accepted by Peter Parker and his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) in Spider-Man: Far From Home, out July 2.