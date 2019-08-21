Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Saying “I’m Not Giving Up My Ticket in the MCU” Resurfaces

The Internet is still abuzz over the recent split between Sony and Disney, which brought about the news that Tom Holland‘s version of Peter Parker/Spider-Man is not expected to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holland has yet to comment on the news, but it’s been a trending topic on social media with petitions and hashtags already surfacing. Recently, a fan took to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to share an old interview of Holland, which shows him declaring his loyalty to the MCU.

During the press tour for Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland was asked if it was true that the then-upcoming Venom film starring Tom Hardy would not tie in with Holland’s films.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Sadly, I think that is true,” Holland answered. “From my understanding, I think that is the case. You know, I’d love to make a movie with Tom Hardy, and if we ever got the chance to make a Venom movie together, that would be super cool, but his movie would have to take place in the MCU because I’m not giving up that ticket.”

Holland goes on to say that it’d be cool if Venom could somehow be incorporated in the MCU, which is a bit of bummer. It’s clear Holland wasn’t aware of the possibility of a role reversal in which he would have to join Venom’s universe rather than Venom joining the MCU.

Many fans commented on the post:

“This is actually aging well. He’s respectful of the Sony properties, but he also lets you know where he stands on this.,” u/mastyrwerk wrote.

“I didn’t want this Venom in the MCU but now I’m almost thinking just let it be MCU if that keeps Sony happy and Spider-Man gets to stay in the MCU. Same goes for their other Spider-Man universe films they have coming up,” u/CirUmeUela replied.

“Whatever happens, let’s remember Tom, who loves not just being Spidey but being part of the MCU,” u/thedisorderly added with a link to an old Instagram post from Holland.

What are your thoughts on the recent Spider-Man news? Tell us in the comments!