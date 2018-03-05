‘Spider-Man’s Tom Holland Earns Praise for His James Bond Style on Academy Awards Red Carpet

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland has been very open about his desire to play legendary British super spy James Bond, and if Holland’s red carpet look tonight at the Academy Awards is any indicator her certainly looks the part.

Holland, who is presenting during tonight’s 90th Academy Awards along with fellow Marvel Cinematic Universe stars Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, and Zendaya, arrived on the red carpet in a stylish, black double-breasted tuxedo that immediately had onlookers noting how James Bond-esque the actor looked. You can out Holland’s stylish look below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

I think Tom Holland just auditioned for James Bond with this move! Make it so!! We are shaken and stirred. pic.twitter.com/zgnNzqdM2k — Bryan Alexander (@BryAlexand) March 4, 2018

REPRESENTING THE NEW JAMES BOND STARRING TOM HOLLAND pic.twitter.com/2rt7mzRe6q — ✨Maria✨ (@quacksonqueen) March 4, 2018

🗣@TomHolland1996 in a suit on the #Oscars red carpet is everything I needed and more right now, tyvm!!!!! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/igykUXeHQZ — MTV (@MTV) March 4, 2018

As we’ve previously noted, Holland has not been shy about expressing his desire to play Bond. During a Facebook live for People back in December, Holland answered a few fan questions, one of them being what movie he would cast himself in. The MCU’s Peter Parker didn’t even need to think before answering.

“I’m sure if there’s any like, real die-hard fans out there they’ll know the answer to this,” Holland said. “It’s James Bond. I really want to be James Bond. Sony makes those movies. I’ve told them to make it happen.”

Unfortunately, despite Holland’s impressive Bond style tonight, it’s going to be some time before he’s able to even attempt to make that dream come true. Daniel Craig is set to make at least one more Bond film before his time as the spy is done. But that doesn’t mean Holland can’t work on his spy tricks in the meantime. Holland told fans on Instagram yesterday that he will be taking over Instagram’s page for the Oscars tonight, giving fans a unique look at the awards show from his perspective.

The 2018 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel are live on ABC tonight, March 4th, beginning at 8pm Eastern and 5pm Pacific time. The Red Carpet for this year’s awards kicks off at 7pm/4pm Pacific also on ABC. And be sure to follow along with ComicBook.com’s live Oscar coverage tonight as well. You can follow along on Twitter @ComicBook.