Spider-Man Fans Rally to Support Tom Holland After Disney and Sony Split

For Marvel fans, specifically those of Spider-Man and Tom Holland, it’s been a rough week. Last week, news broke that the agreement between Sony Pictures and Disney that allowed Marvel Studios to incorporate Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe was done. The two parties would not be going forward and, thus, Spider-Man is now out of the MCU once again. While hope that some sort of agreement could still be reached, Holland appeared at D23 Expo on Saturday, sharing his gratitude for not only the experience of being in the MCU, but for the fans themselves. Now, those fans are rallying around the actor with messages of love and support on social media.

At D23 Expo, Holland didn’t so much directly address the situation. Instead, he referred to things as a “crazy week” as he expressed his thanks.

“Listen, it’s been a crazy week, but I want you to know, I am grateful from the bottom of my heart, and I love you 3000,” Holland said, invoking the now-iconic Tony Stark line from Avengers: Endgame. Holland then spoke with Entertainment Weekly and offered a bit more information about his future as Spider-Man, confirming that while the Disney deal may be over, he will still be suiting up as the web slinging for the foreseeable future.

“Basically, we’ve made five great movies,” Holland said. “It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future of Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.”

The sentiments went a long way with fans on social media, who were moved by his kind remarks and continued to show their appreciation for the actor, his work as the beloved Marvel superhero, and an understanding of the complex situation he is in — and in many cases, that appreciation included a vow to continue to support this efforts as Spider-Man, no matter what that looks like, a refreshing move considering that there have been fan calls to boycott Sony projects over the split from Disney.

No matter your take on the Disney/Sony split, there’s a lot to be said about the kindness and support fans are offering Holland. You can read on for some of our favorite examples and feel free to leave your own take on the situation in the comments below.



