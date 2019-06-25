Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Comes to the Rescue After Autograph Mob Nearly Crushes Fan

Spider-Man star Tom Holland is already pretty beloved among Marvel fans, but his recent actions during an autograph session will only endear him to those fans more. That’s when he stepped in and helped a fan named Cass (@NamelessCass) who was being overwhelmed by other fans and graphers, so much so that she was being pushed against the barricade. Holland saw that and started telling the fans behind her to stop pushing, but he didn’t stop there, as he also warned them if they kept doing it he was going to throw their stuff to the ground. They didn’t heed his warning, so he did just that and finally got them to back off.

Cass recalled the events on social media, saying “TOM HOLLAND JUST THREATENED GROWN ASS MEN THEN THREW THEIR POSTERS BECAUSE I WAS CRUSHED AGAINST THE BARRICADE HE SAID “IM GONNA THROW YOUR SHIT ON THR GROUND IF YOU KEEP PUSHING HER” then came to me and calmed me down and the video HES LITERALLY SO MAD AT GRAPHERS VKSBDKSN WHAT?”

She said he helped calm her down after the fact too. “I’ll post the video when I get service but my dumbass didn’t even get a pic but like he calmed me down cause I was legitimately shaking and risked it all for me so I’m happy asf”

“By risked it all I meant he literally reached through the crowd as the barricade was like tipping and snatched the posters cksbdk like he risked HIS safety to help me,” Cass continued.

“It’s okay I got you I got you” @TomHolland1996 🙃

You can see some of this play out in the video above, and you can check out everything else that happened on the following slides.

He Wasn’t Kidding

Turns out Holland wasn’t kidding about throwing all their stuff.

A Madhouse

The autograph signing was a bit of a madhouse, with people doing their best to get in front of Holland, and another video shows just how chaotic it was.

Not the First Warning

So apparently, this was far from the first warning from Holland regarding the crowd’s behavior.

Had to Mute

The crowd really was in quite a fit around Holland, and you can see him get visibly annoyed by all the screaming and reaching in with things to autograph in this video, even without the sound.

My Stuff on the Ground

It turns out some of the stuff on the ground wasn’t thrown down, but actually belonged to a fan named Christina (@CBones705). She revealed that she ended up being trampled by some men behind her and couldn’t get back up.

I spent over an hour crying because someone dropped something on my shoulder and head so now I have a bruise and a bump and while I was pushed to the ground and being stepped on, zero people tried to help so I couldn’t even pretend to try for my autograph. — Christina (@CBones705) June 25, 2019

No one offered to help her either, which is perhaps even more upsetting to her than the entire ordeal.

“I spent over an hour crying because someone dropped something on my shoulder and head so now I have a bruise and a bump and while I was pushed to the ground and being stepped on, zero people tried to help so I couldn’t even pretend to try for my autograph.”

Graphers

Many in the thread are saying that graphers are mostly to blame for the incident, and sadly this is far from the first time they have done this type of thing.

Ruining It for the Other Fans

Many are also upset that these people ruined the event for other fans who just wanted to talk to Holland about how much he means to them.

