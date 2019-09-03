Tom Holland Says Robert Pattinson Will Kill It as Batman

DC fans were taken a bit by surprise earlier this year when Robert Pattinson was announced to be the next actor to take on the iconic role of Batman. Pattinson’s casting announcement for Matt Reeves’ upcoming The Batman was met with a mix of emotions from fans, with some taking issue with the Twilight star being handed the cape and cowl as it were while others were willing to give the actor a shot. However, there’s at least one fan out there convinced Pattinson will bring great things to The Batman — Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland.

In a new video with GQ in which Holland goes undercover on social media to answer fan questions, Holland logs into the question-and-answer website, Quora, where one fan asked, “how good would Tom Holland be at playing Batman?” For Holland, that answer was simple: not as good as Pattinson, though it took Holland a moment to realize that his friend really had been cast in the role.

“Well, I wouldn’t be as good as my friend Robert Pattinson,” Holland said. “He’s gonna kill it as Batman. I don’t even know if that is actually true, is he actually playing Batman? He is? That’s sick, he’s gonna kill it and I wouldn’t want to go up against him because he’s a bit of a beast.”

Pattinson’s casting as Batman is one that was a bit of a roller coaster when it began unfolding earlier this year. When the report of his casting first broke, it turns out it wasn’t actually confirmed. In fact, Pattinson hadn’t even auditioned for the role yet and when the story hit, it was deeply upsetting for Pattinson and everyone involved and even triggered concerns that Warner Bros. might decide to choose someone else for the role as a result of the leak.

“When that thing leaked, I was f—ing furious,” Pattinson told Variety. “Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.”

Things ultimately worked out, but before he truly landed the role, Pattinson did have to do one full screen test in the Batsuit. It was a moment the actor described as transformative.

“I put it on. I remember saying to Matt, ‘It does feel quite transformative!’ He was like, ‘I would hope it does! You’re literally in the Batsuit,’” Pattinson said. “You do feel very powerful immediately. And it’s pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You’ve got five people trying to shove you into something. Once you’ve got it on, it’s like, ‘Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs.’”

As for Holland, when it comes to his own superhero turn, the actor also made it clear that he isn’t ready to be done playing Peter Parker. When one fan asked online if Peter would have to die for Miles Morales to get a starring live-action film, Holland said he hopes not and that he wants to share the screen with Miles himself.

“Well, I hope that doesn’t happen because I would love to share the screen with Miles,” Holland said. “I think that would be cool, and I don’t want to die because I really enjoy playing Peter Parker, so that would kind of be a bit of a bummer.”

Fans will get to see Pattinson suit up in The Batman, slated for 2021.

