Tom Holland Reveals Why His Spider-Man Is More Interesting Than Tobey Maguire’s

Spider-Man fans have seen three different actors take on the live-action interpretation of the character in the last two decades, with current Spider-Man actor Tom Holland claiming his iteration of the character is more interesting than Tobey Maguire‘s because his flaws offer him more opportunities to grow as a character. With Maguire initially being depicted as a high school student, only for the 2002 Spider-Man to jump forward further in time past his graduation, Peter Parker was allowed to mature, with the very limited time that has passed for Holland’s Peter Parker allowing audiences to witness his failures and ultimate growth into being an Avenger.

“Because it makes me more interesting, I guess,” Holland revealed in a video for GQ in response to a fan question about why his character was naive compared to Maguire’s version of Peter Parker. “It gives me more room to grow. If you start out a badass, there’s nowhere to go. I don’t know.”

Maguire debuted as the character in 2002’s Spider-Man, which would go on to help launch the current superhero renaissance that fans are enjoying. Understandably, this was a highly coveted role, which the actor reprised in two more films. His final performance of the character came in 2007, with 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man seeing Andrew Garfield take on the character, with Sony’s partnership with Marvel Studios preventing him from reprising the role more than once before the character was integrated into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fans keep hoping that Maguire could somehow be integrated into the MCU in some capacity, which would be even more thrilling if he could have a cameo in a Spider-Man project. While there might not be any firm plans in place for that to happen, Spider-Man: Far From Home producer Amy Pascal previously revealed she would be interested in finding a way for Maguire and Garfield to reprise their roles.

“There are [possibilities]. Everything is possible,” Pascal shared earlier this year with Badtaste.it about the team-up. “It would be very interesting.”

Another massively successful project featuring the Wall-Crawler was last year’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which depicted the collision of characters from various universes who all adopted a “Spider” persona to fight crime. With that film depicting a Spider-Man, Spider-Man Noir, Spider-Man 2099, and Spider-Gwen, it’s possible an upcoming project could make for a much more believable blend of actors from different series uniting on screen.

Spider-Man: Far From Home lands on Digital HD on September 17th and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 1st.

What do you think of Holland's remarks?