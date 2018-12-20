‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland Shares Video After Getting Wisdom Teeth Pulled

Spider-Man: Far From Home star and rising Instagram celebrity Tom Holland had surgery earlier today to remove his wisdom teeth and believe it or not, much of the morning was documented on the popular image sharing platform.

Holland shared videos on his way into the procedure to inform fans what was going on. Afterward, the actor — surely still under the influence of anesthetic — updated fans on his condition, providing a laugh or two. In his daze, the actor was worried he had missed a meeting today when he friend Sam kindly reminded him his meeting was tomorrow.

Luckily for Holland, he had a break in filming on his movies for Marvel Studios. Avengers: Endgame recently wrapped their reshoots while Spider-Man: Far From Home wrapped principal production weeks ago.

Holland returns to lead Spider-Man: Far From Home alongside Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, and Jacob Batalon as Ned. Nightcrawler alum Jake Gyllenhaal will serve as the movie’s big bad Mysterio while Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders are scheduled to reprise their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Jon Watts directed Far From Home, his second straight Spider-Man film, from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and Sony Pictures exec Amy Pascal serve as executive producers.

When asked about the plot of Far From Home, Feige teased that it’ll challenge Holland’s Peter Parker in more ways than one.

“We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings,” Feige said to ComicBook.com.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 5th, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel, which will be released on March 8th, 2019 and Avengers: Endgame, the Russo Brothers-helmed film that flies into cinemas April 26th, 2019.