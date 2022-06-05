Spider-Man Turns 60 Years Old Today
Happy Birthday, Spider-Man! On June 5th, 1962 everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man debuted in Amazing Fantasy #15. Last month, Marvel Comics confirmed they'll be releasing Amazing Fantasy #1000 later this year to mark the special occasion. The upcoming comic will feature a collection of stories that "explores the past and future of Amazing Spider-Man storytelling in tales that leave a profound impact on the Spider-Man mythos and showcase why Spidey is one of the most beloved heroes in history!" Marvel Comics aren't the only ones celebrating Spidey today. Many fans have taken to Twitter to honor the hero.
Before checking out some fan tweets, The New York Times also celebrated Spider-Man's debut today. They shared a synopsis of Amazing Fantasy #15, which you can read here: "Stan Lee and Steve Ditko pack a lot into the 12-cent Amazing Fantasy comic introducing Peter Parker and his alter ego, Spider-Man. It is the story we all know now: Peter gets bitten by a radioactive spider, his Uncle Ben is fatally shot during a burglary and he learns that 'with great power there must also come great responsibility.' Fun fact: The original artwork was anonymously donated to the Library of Congress, where visitors can see it in person."
The Spider-Man comics have inspired countless stories in addition to beloved films. You can check out some of the tweets celebrating the character's 60th anniversary below...
Time Flies* (*Swings)
prevnext
On June 5th, 1962, 60 years ago today, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko would first debut Peter Parker in the pages of Amazing Fantasy #15, as the timid teenager swung onto the scene as Spider-Man! pic.twitter.com/k7ZXwAEUND— Spider-Man’s Comic Compendium (@DDKeyD) June 5, 2022
Hasn't Aged A Day
prevnext
Happy Birthday, Spider-Man! Looking pretty spry for 60. https://t.co/P6oTNSQV9y— Ryan Fisher (@rpf5029) June 5, 2022
Shout-Out To Thor, Too
prevnext
Happy 60th birthday to both the Amazing Spider-man and the Mighty Thor, both debuting from Marvel on an incredibly momentous day in 1962. Oh, to go back in time and visit a spinner rack on that June day... pic.twitter.com/BOyvzWiLrp— I Bought That Comic 🇺🇦 🌻 (@BoughtThatComic) June 5, 2022
A Better World
prevnext
60 years ago, the world was made a better, more fun place. Can’t even imagine a world without our friendly neighborhood Spider-man. 🕸🕷 https://t.co/OvOxw48O1D— Steven Armendariz (@stevendariz) June 5, 2022
History Was Made
prevnext
60 years ago on this date, the first Spider-Man comic book was released. Rest is history! https://t.co/xNerPJgELv— Shawmava Mukherjee (@IndiCoder18) June 5, 2022
Many Thanks
prevnext
60 years ago today, two legends created the best fictional character ever made. Billions of peoples lives have never been the same ever since ♥️— nini (@gilmour34) June 5, 2022
Thank you Stan and Steve, life would NOT be the same without you, without Peter Parker/Spider-Man ♥️#SpiderMan #MarvelComics pic.twitter.com/KAaR9tlna9
A Lotta Love
prevnext
Spider-Man turns 60 today. Quote tweet with what this Amazing charachter means to you#SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/SC5Br61sP0— ☾︎ 𝑾𝒉𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒗 𓈌𓇑𓅱𓀹☽︎ (@mkpfpguy3) June 5, 2022
A Story We Know Well
prevnext
🕸️ 60 years ago today, on June 5, 1962, Stan Lee and Steve Ditko introduced Spider-Man in Amazing Fantasy #15.
This comic book was adapted into 2002's 'Spider-Man'. pic.twitter.com/j4kwReDzEQ— Tobey Maguire & Kirsten Dunst Web (@TobeyKirstenWeb) June 5, 2022
A Legend
prev
Happy 60 years of Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/N42iPOeCQK— Nick (@mainmarvel) June 5, 2022