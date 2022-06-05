Spider-Man Turns 60 Years Old Today

Happy Birthday, Spider-Man! On June 5th, 1962 everyone's favorite friendly neighborhood Spider-Man debuted in Amazing Fantasy #15. Last month, Marvel Comics confirmed they'll be releasing Amazing Fantasy #1000 later this year to mark the special occasion. The upcoming comic will feature a collection of stories that "explores the past and future of Amazing Spider-Man storytelling in tales that leave a profound impact on the Spider-Man mythos and showcase why Spidey is one of the most beloved heroes in history!" Marvel Comics aren't the only ones celebrating Spidey today. Many fans have taken to Twitter to honor the hero.

Before checking out some fan tweets, The New York Times also celebrated Spider-Man's debut today. They shared a synopsis of Amazing Fantasy #15, which you can read here: "Stan Lee and Steve Ditko pack a lot into the 12-cent Amazing Fantasy comic introducing Peter Parker and his alter ego, Spider-Man. It is the story we all know now: Peter gets bitten by a radioactive spider, his Uncle Ben is fatally shot during a burglary and he learns that 'with great power there must also come great responsibility.' Fun fact: The original artwork was anonymously donated to the Library of Congress, where visitors can see it in person."

The Spider-Man comics have inspired countless stories in addition to beloved films. You can check out some of the tweets celebrating the character's 60th anniversary below...