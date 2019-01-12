‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Confirmed As Best-Reviewed Animated 2018 Movie by Rotten Tomatoes

In no surprise at all, Rotten Tomatoes has announced that Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is officially the best-reviewed animated movie of the past year. Leading the way with a 97% Certified Fresh rating, Into The Spider-Versenotched just 10 “rotten” reviews from a total of 324 critics.

It happened to be a good year for superheroes on the animated front as three of the top five movies on the list featured crime-fighting characters. In second place on the Rotten Tomatoes was Brad Birds’ highly-anticipated Incredibles 2 (94%) while Warner Brothers’ Teen Titans GO! To The Movies finished fifth with a 91% rating. Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs (89%) and Ralph Breaks The Internet (88%) rounded out the top five.

Rotten Tomatoes’ “Critics Consensus” of Into The Spider-Verse states that the movie “matches bold storytelling with striking animation,” making the movie a “purely enjoyable adventure with heart, humor, and plenty of superhero action.”

Though animated, Into The Spider-Verseis Sony’s first feature-length animated offering of the web-slinging superhero, the flick still ended up being the highest-rated Spider-Man movie of all time. ComicBook.com’s Chris Killian echoed the sentiment, saying the movie was his favorite Spider-Man movie of all-time.

“Overall, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t just a fun movie; it’s one of the best Spider-Man movies you’re likely to ever see,” Killian’s review of the film says. “Spider-Man 2 from the Sam Raimi days has long been my favorite Spider-Man movie, but I think it’s finally been moved to second place — though I’m going to have to watch Spider-Verse at least four or five more times to be sure.”

While the movie is loved by fans and critics alike, it’s hit a bit of a box office lull. Through last weekend, the movie has grossed $279.2 million worldwide ($138.7 domestically) against its reported $90 million budget. Dwarfed by other 2018 animated offerings like Incredibles 2 and Ralph Breaks The Internet, the smaller box office run isn’t stopping Sony from moving on with other projects in the same universe.

In fact, Sony Pictures Animation is considering producing television shows using the same characters in addition to two follow-up films, including a direct Spider-Verse sequel and a spin-off featuring Hailee Steinfeld’s Gwen Stacy/Spider-Gwen and various other Spider women.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is in theaters now.