SPOILER Returns in Guardians of the Galaxy

The Marvel universe has seen its share of deaths, rebirths, and vanishings throughout the years, and typically goodbye only means for now in the comics. We’ve had a number of big departures over recent years thanks to Secret Empire, Infinity Wars, and now War of the Realms, but Infinity Wars, in particular, had one of the most surprising deaths when Gamora killed Thanos. Actually, she didn’t just kill him, she beheaded him with an Infinity Stone infused sword, and you would think there’s not much you can do to come back from that, but Marvel took that evidently as a challenge.

Spoilers incoming for Guardians of the Galaxy #5, so if you haven’t read the issue yet you’ve been warned. Are we good? Good. So in this issue, Gamora is captured by Gladiator and Cosmic Ghost Rider at the behest of Eros, and Gladiator is ready to snap Gamora’s neck after their conversation concludes. That is interrupted though by Hela, who dispatches of them quite easily and reveals the grander plan at work.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She explains that Gamora serves no purpose in this grand plan, but Eros does. In fact, he serves perhaps the most important part, as she says Thanos was always going to return as a Titan. That’s when Eros leaps out of his chair in pain, and we then hear a familiar voice coming from him.

It’s none other than the voice of Thanos, who kisses Hela and teleports away with her. They have set up shop on Knowhere, where we find out that Hela has been constructing a body fir for a returning Thanos in secret. Thanos admits that Eros won’t survive the transfer and feels sorry for him, but he starts the process anyway, channeling himself into the body Hela has made and opening his eyes.

It would seem Thanos is back in action, and you can check out all the spoiler images above.

Guardians of the Galaxy #5 is written by Donny Cates with art by Geoffrey Shaw and a cover by David Marquez, and you can check out the full description below.

“Hela hath no fury! At the mercy of the Goddess of Death! Hela’s dreams of resurrecting Thanos are finally within reach- But what will the Guardians have to sacrifice in order to prevent that?”

Guardians of the Galaxy #5 is in comic stores now.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we break some major X-Men news, discuss THAT episode of Game of Thrones, and do a deep dive into all this weeks comics! After Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker are you ready for a different take on the franchise? Find out the answer and make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!