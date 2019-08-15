Squirrel-Girl’s Secret Identity Has Been Revealed

Squirrel Girl is finally back from Marvel’s “War of the Realms” and ready to start some more standalone adventures in her main book. Squirrel Girl is going to have to contend with her secret identity being out in the open as we near the end of this run. Ryan North and Derek Charm are pulling out all the stops in The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl #47, and all of the last puzzle pieces are falling into place.

The Squirrel Scouts come back from a mission a little unfulfilled and go searching for answers about the disappearance of Brain Drain in a school computer lab. Squirrel Girl and her friends quickly deduce what is going on and the fact that Melissa Morbeck is responsible for all these strange occurrences. To make matters worse, the villain has revealed Doreen Green‘s identity to the world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As if things couldn’t get any worse, a bunch of villains that Doreen defeated before rush into the building after learning her identity. The entire band of bad guys, including Swarm, Boomerang, and a delightfully strange new character named BlockChain are looking to put a hurting on the Squirrel Scouts.

The mission is clear for the team now, they have to work together to beat these foes and go bring down Morbeck once and for all. One tiny problem: M.O.D.O.K, Doctor Doom, Fin Fang Foom, and a host of others are waiting in the wings to defeat The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl once and for all.

Although Squirrel Girl’s adventures are nearing their end, could fans see her in the Marvel Cinematic Universe one day? Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has mentioned being a fan of the character in the past, so don’t rule it out necessarily. He even has the perfect actress already in mind.

In an interview with Yahoo Movies, Joe Russo said, “It would be perfect casting, and we’re huge Anna Kendrick fans.” And, so far, fans agree with the brother’s statement. The Internet has been flooded with fan art depicting Anna as Squirrel Girl. A well-known fandom artist on Twitter, BossLogic, even photoshopped an image of the actress to show everyone what Anna might look like as the heroine. You have to admit the ide and casting are basically spot-on.

Now fans will just have to wait and see how The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl gets herself out of this nutty situation in the next issue. Morbeck said herself that friendship and the bonds our hero has formed with both friends and foes is the key to her power. How can Doreen find a way to us that gift even though the people close to her have never been in more danger? Sounds like a tough nut to crack.