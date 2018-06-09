Stan Lee Reveals His Favorite MCU Cameo

After having created countless iconic Marvel heroes, Stan Lee has become a character himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, popping up in various capacities to share a hilarious bit of dialogue each time. After all of his appearances, the icon revealed that his favorite cameo is his appearance in Avengers: Age of Ultron, if for no other reason than the opportunity to appear in two scenes instead of one.

“Well, I think the cameo that’s my favorite is the one I did [with] Thor,” Lee confessed to Marvel HQ. “I’m standing in a bar with him and he’s drinking this Asgardian drink, which is very powerful, and I ask for a sip and he says, ‘No, it would kill you,’ and I insist. And he gives me a sip and then in the next scene, they’re carrying me out. Now you’re saying to yourself, ‘Why is this Stan’s favorite cameo?’ and you haven’t thought of the real reason. It’s the only one I did that has two scenes. So I’m hoping it does well. Next time, they’ll give me three scenes. You never know where it’ll end.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this scene may have been Lee’s personal favorite due to his screentime, his cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 might explain how he’s able to embody so many different characters across various realms and galaxies.

In the film, Lee briefly appears in a scene with the Watchers, delivering a piece of dialogue about how he appeared as a Federal Express agent, a reference to his Captain America: Civil War cameo. During a press event for the Guardians sequel, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige elaborated on Lee’s omnipotent nature in the MCU.

“Stan Lee clearly exists above and apart from the reality of all the films,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said during a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 press event. “So the notion that he could be sitting there on a cosmic pit stop during the jump gate sequence in Guardians was something very fun.”

“[Guardians director] James [Gunn] had that idea and we shot that cameo and loved it so much, you know, you see it a couple of times in the movie,” Feige pointed out. “It wasn’t in for a long time and we put it back in towards the end of the process where he references that time he was a Federal Express agent and we thought it would be fun to put that and keep that in there because that really says, ‘So wait a minute, he’s this same character who’s popped up in all these films, the same person.’”

Lee was most recently seen as a bus driver in Avengers: Infinity War, which is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel on July 5, 2019 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Which of Lee’s cameos is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, Marvel HQ]