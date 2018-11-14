‘Iron Man’ Star Robert Downey Jr. Posts Stan Lee Tribute

To Marvel fans, Stan Lee is an icon whose legacy will live on forever. In the wake of the legendary writer’s death, millions are taking to social media to honor Lee and his work. Now, several of Marvel Studios’ biggest stars are joining in, and Robert Downey Jr. is the latest to share his tribute.

Taking to Instagram, Downey Jr. posted a brief tribute memorializing Lee.

“I owe it all to you,” the actor wrote. “Rest In Peace Stan.”

As you can see above, the touching tribute was posted alongside a photo of Downey Jr. and Lee. The photo, which was taken by Jimmy Rich, shows the men on the set of a previous MCU venture. Downey Jr. is seen in casual clothes as he channels his inner Tony Stark, and Lee stands next to the actor with an arm thrown over his shoulder.

Of course, fans will know why Downey Jr.s’s remarks are so poignant. The actor enjoyed a successful career in his early adulthood, but things began slowing down after Downey Jr. has several run-ins with the law. He came back to the public eye in 2008 when Marvel Studios went out on a limb and made a solo film about Iron Man. The venture had very little backing going in, but Downey Jr. helped turn Iron Man into a massive hit, and it gave Marvel Studios the platform to build a multi-billion dollar cinematic universe upon.

As a founder of the MCU, Downey Jr.’s tribute weighs heavily on fans, and his memorial is being joined by other actors. Not long ago, Chris Evans stepped up and share his own statement about Lee’s passing on Twitter.

“There will never be another Stan Lee,” the Captain America star wrote.

“For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!”

As news about Lee settles, fans expect Downey Jr. and Evans to be joined by hundreds more. The comic icon’s lengthy career inspired countless creators in every field from entertainment to even medicine. Lee’s infectious charm reeled in millions worldwide into the comic fandom, and all of them are siding with Downey Jr. in honoring the writer for all he did.

