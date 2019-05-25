Stan Lee’s Former Business Manager Arrested for Suspicion of Elder Abuse

Nearly six months after the death of Stan Lee, his former business manager Keya Morgan was arrested on charges of elder abuse, stemming from allegations that were first investigated over one year ago. Morgan was a constant presence in Lee’s life ever since his wife Joan Lee passed away in 2017, and many of the Marvel legend’s longtime companions were driven away in the months after.

But a restraining order was placed on Morgan in the summer of 2018, and ever since then police have been investigating claims of elder abuse. The charges were filed in Los Angeles this week, and Morgan was arrested in Arizona earlier today, according to THR.

While Morgan, AKA Keyarash Mazhari, was still acting on behalf of Lee, he moved him from his home in Los Angeles to a smaller apartment. Police reports indicate that Morgan convinced Lee he was in danger and moved him the house to an area where he could keep more control over his life.

Lee’s social media presence became increasingly bizarre in those months under Morgan care, with constant posts on social media that criticized “fake news” especially when it came to coverage of Elon Musk. Many of the photos posted of Lee with Marvel celebrities also included Morgan.

Morgan was also arrested for making false police reports, and he pleaded no contest to the charges in April.

In the year before Lee’s passing, THR issued a report that shed light on numerous dealings of questionable behavior, including the attempted sale of comic books stamped with Lee’s own blood, charges levied against Jerardo Olivarez by Morgan. This caused separation between Lee and his daughter J.C. Lee, who had an association with Olivarez before these allegations.

Lee spoke with the Daily Beast after filing the restraining order against Morgan, explaining that, “There really isn’t much drama. As far as I’m concerned, we have a wonderful life. I’m pretty darn lucky. I love my daughter, I’m hoping she loves me, and I couldn’t ask for a better life. If only my wife was still with us. I don’t know what this is all about.”

When asked about Morgan, Lee expressed disappointment.

“He was Sir Galahad…” Lee said. “He was a guy helping me. I can’t do everything. I thought he’d maybe help J.C. It didn’t work. In fact, he turned out to be quite a disappointment.”

Morgan has been arrested on multiple counts of elder abuse, including false imprisonment, and is accused of taking over $262,000 from autograph signings, according to police.