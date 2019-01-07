Golden Globes In Memoriam Includes Stan Lee

The 76th annual Golden Globes are tonight and in addition to recognizing achievement in both film and television, the awards also takes a moment to remember those we’ve lost in the past year. This year, the awards’ In Memoriam includes legendary Marvel Comics co-creator Stan Lee.

Lee is among those listed as the “Master of Several Universes” on the Golden Globes’ official In Memoriam website where he is honored for his work as a writer, editor, publisher and “the most well-known creator of comic book characters and narratives”. They also note that he was a presenter last year at their Annual Grants Banquet alongside Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

Lee died on November 12, 2018 following a medical emergency at the age of 95. The most celebrated figure in American comics, Lee began his career in the 1940s and is widely credited with revolutionizing superhero storytelling by co-creating the Marvel Comics universe in the 1960s.

His influence extends far beyond the pages of comics, too As a result of his work with Marvel, Lee was one of the highest-grossing film producers of all time, having been kept on as an executive producer for Marvel Studios films as well as those from other studios — such as Fox and Sony — which feature Marvel characters. Prior to his passing, Lee also became the king of the cameo with appearances in many Marvel projects. It’s unclear exactly what Lee’s final cameo will be as he had pre-filmed a number of them, but his next cameo will appear in Captain Marvel in March.

Lee joins other beloved entertainment figures in the Golden Globes’ In Memoriam including Burt Reynolds, Penny Marshall, Jerry Lewis, and Roger Moore.

It is unclear whether or not Lee and the other late entertainment icons will be honored during the Golden Globes’ on-air show this year. While the award show usually has a portion of their ceremony devoted to remembering those lost in the previous year, there have been years when the show has opted to keep the majority of their In Memoriam on the website. That was the case in 2017 when the ceremony honored Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher with a tribute video while the rest of the remembrance could be found online.

The Golden Globes airs live tonight, Sunday, January 6, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST on NBC. The ceremony will also be available to live stream via NBC Live as well as on the network’s website and app.