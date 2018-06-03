Stan Lee Shares First Video Since Gunmen Report, Thanks Fans And Promises Big Surprise

Stan Lee has spoken out publicly for the first time after police swarmed his home Thursday in response to calls of two gunmen on his property.

I am seated here looking at your great messages and videos. I love you all. Keep them coming. And happy Saturday. Excelsior! pic.twitter.com/rsG6IftBOM — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) June 2, 2018

“Would you believe? I’m getting over a million messages on Twitter. Over a million! And I only have time to read 900,000, you know,” Lee said in a video published to his Twitter account Saturday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Anyway, I just want to thank my fans so much for still caring and for writing in and for making my day so joyous. And I want to let them know in the near future we’re gonna have a big surprise for them. I can’t tell them what it is now because it wouldn’t be a surprise.”

The Los Angeles Police Department reported officers were called to Lee’s home in the Hollywood Hills after reports of an assault following claims of an armed and threatening suspect.

According to an unnamed source speaking to the Daily Mail, two men visited Lee’s house shouting and demanding money.

“There was a confrontation with Stan in front of his house, but Stan doesn’t know either of them,” the source said.

“One guy was saying, ‘I want my money.’ ‘But when everyone realized the men had guns, everyone retreated inside. Stan’s lawyer, business partner, and a nurse were with him at the house. At some point the men took out their guns and were pointing them around so the police were called.”

The scene resulted in detectives, multiple officers, and two police helicopters.

Since Lee’s wife, Joan, died last July, the iconic Spider-Man and Avengers co-creator has been plagued by a series of headline-making events, including allegations of sexual misconduct against Lee and reports the 95-year-old Marvel Comics legend was the victim of elder abuse.

Lee later threatened to sue outlets reporting what he called “hateful, harmful material” about Lee and friend Keya Morgan.

Even more bizarrely, Lee’s blood was reportedly stolen and later used to autograph Black Panther comic books made available for purchase on the Las Vegas Strip.

Fans expressed concern for Lee after an April convention appearance where Lee looked to be in bad shape and looked to be struggling as he interacted with paying guests during autograph signings.

He has since filed a $1 billion dollar lawsuit against former company POW! Entertainment, claiming he was duped into signing away the exclusive rights to his name, image, and likeness.

It was only recently Lee published his first tweet himself on Twitter and has since used the social media platform to interact with fans.

Most recently, Lee issued a video statement reminding his followers he only operates his Twitter account — @TheRealStanLee — while other social accounts bearing his name, like Facebook and Instagram, are “hacked” and operated by impersonators.