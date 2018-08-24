Stan Lee Might Hold the Most Powerful Weapon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Stan Lee may be one of the most beloved “characters” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to his hilarious cameos in each film, but in addition to the power of humor is it possible that the legendary creator also has the most powerful weapon in the MCU? A new fan theory thinks it’s possible.

In a post to Reddit’s Marvel Studios sub, user “akfromia” posted a screen capture of Lee from his cameo in Thor: Ragnarok and made an interesting observation about Thor (Chris Hemsworth). As they point out, Thor’s hair is left untouched despite his taking the full force of the star used to heat the forge on Nidavellir, yet the object Lee used in Thor: Ragnarok was able to give the Asgardian a tidy haircut. As Thor’s hair remained perfect after the star, but submitted to the cut, that could mean that the “buzzer” device is stronger than the full force of a star.

Maybe, but maybe not. The post quickly invited quite a bit of commentary and discussion with some fans pointing out that while it’s a good theory, there are some pretty direct differences between how Thor’s hair might react to the star versus the object. As one noted, heat and blades work differently, giving the example of how you can go outside, and hair will absorb heat without catching fire, but easily is cut with scissors. Others noted that, as we’ve seen in other films, Asgardians have been shown fighting with swords as opposed to energy weapons, leading to the idea that it isn’t that Lee’s device is extra mighty, just that it plays upon an existing Asgardian weakness when it comes to blades.

Of course, if Lee’s Thor: Ragnarok device is super powerful, fans feel like maybe he should be the one to defeat Thanos in Avengers 4. After all, blades that mighty would certainly be enough to take out Thanos — but that’s a position that the heroes of the MCU have been in before. Stormbreaker, the weapon Thor took the full force of the star to forge, was supposed to be capable of killing the Mad Titan, but the weapon alone wasn’t enough. As Thor — and audiences — learned, where you strike is as important as what you strike with.

Despite Thor delivering a nearly fatal blow, he struck the wrong part of Thanos’ body and because of that one mistake, Infinity War shifted from being a movie about Thor to a being a movie about Thanos.

“I think he’s been on a very complicated journey where he struggles with his ability to feel worthy and be worthy,” co-director Joe Russo told Wired. “I think he’s looking for a moral compass in his life. What we love about him in Infinity War is that he has been torn down to his essential parts and he goes on a hero’s journey which a very underdog journey for someone of his stature because he has lost everything in his life.”

“In a lot of ways, he is the driving hero’s arc of the movie which stands in direct opposition to Thanos’ argument. I would argue that head for chopped his head off at the end of the movie that the movie will belong to Thor but because he didn’t it belongs to Thanos,” Russo added.

What do you think? Is Stan Lee the wielder of the most powerful weapon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.