POW! Entertainment Responds To Stan Lee’s $1 Billion Lawsuit

Yesterday, news broke Stan Lee was preparing for yet another day in court. In recent months, the comic legend has found himself in the headlines for a bizarre string of events, but his most recent announcement has fans rallying to his side. According to reports, Lee is suing his former company POW! Entertainment for a staggering $1 billion, and a representative for POW! has responded to the complaint.

Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter shared a message from POW! Entertainment in regards to Lee’s lawsuit.

“The allegations are completely without merit. In particular, the notion that Mr. Lee did not knowingly grant POW! exclusive rights to his creative works or his identity is so preposterous that we have to wonder whether Mr. Lee is personally behind this lawsuit,” the representative said.

“There is no question Mr. Lee — who, along with his daughter, was and remains a substantial POW! shareholder — clearly understood the terms of the agreements he signed. The evidence, which includes Mr. Lee’s subsequent statements and conduct, is overwhelming and we look forward to presenting it in court.”

For those unaware of Lee’s lawsuit, the comic creator filed a complaint claiming POW! Entertainment and two of its executives have conspired to steal his name, identity, and likeness without his consent. The lawsuit stems back to when POW! Entertainment was sold in 2017 to a Chinese company Camsing. According to Lee, he did not know the terms of the deal as they were not disclosed to him. The lawsuit says Lee was distraught from his wife’s failing health and suffering from vision loss due to macular degeneration.

As the lawsuit posits, Lee says he doesn’t “recall” anyone reading him the document as he could not do so himself. The creator also claims to have never signed the sales contract, leading him to believe someone must have forged his signature. Currently, Lee is seeking $1 billion in damages from POW! Entertainment and an injunction invalidating its exclusive rights to his name, image, and likeness.

