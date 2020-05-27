Stan Lee Memorial Mural Spotted in Paris

Months after his passing last November, Stan Lee‘s impact on the world of comics is continuing to be felt. For some fans in Paris, as a recent post from Reddit user BOBOUDA proves, that includes a pretty heartfelt tribute. A mural of Lee has surfaced in the French city, which features a portrait of him alongside characters like Iron Man, Spider-Man, Hulk, and Captain America.

Lee passed away late last year from heart and respiratory failure, bringing about an outpouring of love from Marvel fans and creatives alike. Over the past year, those feelings have continued throughout Lee’s final onscreen cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Instead of just the pure laugh we had, we had a little bit of a smile from Captain Marvel in response to it, and she kind of breaks character for a moment,” Captain Marvel co-director Anna Boden explained in a recent interview. “I think it reflects a little bit of what the audience is feeling, and we allowed that to happen.”

“It’s sad. I mean it feels like one of the first red carpets without him, this being the first Marvel Studios film released without him, you know,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige echoed at the film’s London premiere. “Frankly, we feel like all the films we’ve made are a tribute to his work and we’re always trying to do our best and do right by he and all his co-creators. This one, though, is particularly important since it’s the first one. So, yes his cameo and this film sort of begins as a celebration to Stan and his legacy.”

And although the Lee-themed intro wasn’t used in last month’s Avengers: Endgame, that film brought a bittersweet notion with it as well, as it featured the final cameo Lee filmed before his death.

“This was his final cameo that was committed to film,” Endgame co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It was always… Again, I grew up as a Marvel fanatic, and watching Spider-Man cartoon show as a kid with his voice in it. I think anything that affects you as a child really affects you as an adult, sticks with you. So when he would come on set, and we’d hear his voice, it’s sort of Pavlovian in a way, where you just become a child again. The whole crew would be like that. People were always… All these movie stars on set every day, and then Stan would show up, and it was just like people were kids all over again.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.