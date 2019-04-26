Stan Lee Memorials Popping Up At Avengers: Endgame Screenings

Stan Lee’s final came, seen in this week’s Avengers: Endgame, was not as emotional as what fans got in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse or Captain Marvel — but fans are still coming to grips with the Marvel Comics legend no longer being a part of the movies that they have come to love over the last 11 years. In at least a pair of cities, fans have set up memorials to Lee at cinemas screening the film.

You can see the tweets below:

This was set up outside my theater #avengersendgame pic.twitter.com/0KDIzpUVfh — halo 3 mythic map pack (@ConneDons) April 26, 2019

My local cinema made a memorial wall for Sir. Stan Lee, in celebration of #AvengerEndgame . This is beautiful pic.twitter.com/0OCEW7VjQi — GāłâčtíćKñîght (@XGalaxyGuyYT) April 26, 2019

Avengers: Endgame joins the remaining heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following the devastating end of Avengers: Infinity War, which broke all kinds of box office records in its own right last year. The surviving members of the Avengers reunite to try to make things right in the universe by taking the fight to Thanos (Josh Brolin) and reversing his victory. In addition to original Avengers Chris Evans, Robert Downey, Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Hemsworth, and Paul Ruffalo, Avengers: Endgame stars Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Don Cheadle, and the voice of Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters now and, in keeping with the veil of secrecy that hung over the project during its production and post-production, this is the first time in years that fans have no idea what Marvel’s next handful of films are (at least officially). The only Marvel Cinematic Universe film currently on the official schedule is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will be out in July.

