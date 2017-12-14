Stan Lee Predicted Marvel Getting The X-Men Movie Rights Back Earlier This Year

Stan Lee might have had some insider info but it sure looks like the Marvel mastermind predicted the deal between Disney and Fox which legally brings the X-Men to Marvel Studios.

It was at Wizard World in Nashville, Tennessee in November of 2017 where lead made his bold prediction. “Sooner or later, they’re going to get the rights back to all our characters,” Lee said. “They’re working on it, and they’re still making X-Men movies and stuff. Don’t worry about it. You’ll get more Marvel superheroes than you’ll have time to look at in the next few years.”

Of course, Lee may very well have been making a claim which at the time fell under wishful thinking. Either way, he turned out being right.

ComicBook.com asked if Lee prefers the Marvel Comics characters share on-screen universes. “The more we can get them all together like the Avengers, it’s fun,” Lee said. “The public, they love those kind of movies.”

Now, Marvel Studios will be legally allowed to tell some of the biggest stories from the pages of Marvel Comics, incorporating characters from the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and cosmic corners of the universe including Wolverine, Galactus, and the Silver Surfer. Until now, Marvel Studios was only allowed to bring Avengers characters to the big screen.

“Combining with Disney are 21st Century Fox’s critically acclaimed film production businesses, including Twentieth Century Fox, Fox Searchlight Pictures and Fox 2000, which together offer diverse and compelling storytelling businesses and are the homes of Avatar, X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool,” the announcement of Fox and Disney’s deal read.

“The agreement also provides Disney with the opportunity to reunite the X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool with the Marvel family under one roof and create richer, more complex worlds of inter-related characters and stories that audiences have shown they love. The addition of Avatar to its family of films also promises expanded opportunities for consumers to watch and experience storytelling within these extraordinary fantasy worlds.”

The X-Men franchise still has a number of films on the horizon independent of Disney’s creative control, with a Deadpool sequel, The Dark Phoenix, and New Mutants on the way in 2018. 2018 also includes a trio of Marvel Studios films as Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War, and Ant-Man and The Wasp are set to be released.