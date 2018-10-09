Marvel’s Stan Lee Addresses the Recent Chaos in His Personal Life

Stan Lee is finally speaking out about the chaos that has plagued his personal life in recent months.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, the legendary 95-year-old comic creator addressed some of the headline-grabbing issues that he’s had to deal with, including allegations of elder abuse, theft, lawsuits, and even the restraining order against former manager Keya Morgan. While that short list just barely scratches the surface, Lee appears to be taking it all in stride, especially when it comes to his daughter, J.C. Lee.

“There really isn’t much drama,” Lee said. “As far as I’m concerned, we have a wonderful life. I’m pretty darn lucky. I love my daughter, I’m hoping she loves me, and I couldn’t ask for a better life. If only my wife was still with us. I don’t know what this is all about.”

Lee may be dismissive of the drama, but as many fans will recall, earlier this year it seemed like a “better life” is exactly what Lee needed. A report by The Hollywood Reporter in April took an in depth look at Lee’s situation and revealed concerning allegations that J.C. was abusing her father — financially and otherwise — along with “three men with ‘bad intentions’, Jerardo “Jerry” Olivarez, Keya Morgan, and J.C.’s attorney Kirk Schenk. However, since that report Lee has filed a lawsuit against Olivarez and been granted an elder abuse restraining order against Morgan. However, when it comes to the allegations about J.C. — who was present for the interview along with Schenk — Lee dismissed any issues in their relationship as being ordinary “occasional spats”.

“She is a wonderful daughter,” Lee said. “I like her. We have occasional spats. But I have occasional spats with everyone. I’ll probably have one with you, where I’ll be saying, ‘I didn’t say that!’ But, that’s life.”

As for Morgan, who is not allowed to contact Lee or come within 100 yards of him and is also barred from contacting J.C. and Lee’s brother, Larry Lieber, Lee had very little to say about his former business partner other than to express that he had turned out to be a “disappointment.”

“He was Sir Galahad…” Lee said. “He was a guy helping me. I can’t do everything. I thought he’d maybe help J.C. It didn’t work. In fact, he turned out to be quite a disappointment.”

