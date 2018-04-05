Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Shares Reassuring Stan Lee Visit Story

There’s been a lot of news swirling around Stan Lee lately, which resulted in Todd McFarlane taking some time to visit the Marvel icon one on one.

McFarlane is known for a variety of creations and projects in the comics industry, and like many, he’s held an appreciation of Lee’s work in the industry. McFarlane decided to reach out to Lee, specifically for one reason.

“Stan Lee. I wonder how he’s doing,” McFarlane wrote on social media. “It’s a question, I think, many of us in the comic industry have been asking ourselves recently. With a handful of news articles swirling on the internet about Stan, it has led to lots of questions. Through all of it, I really have focused on just one crucial question…I wonder how Stan is doing?”

McFarlane spent an hour with Lee one on one, where they pretty much chatted about everything under the sun.

“With that in mind, I want to post about my recent visit to see my dear friend Stan at his house last week (March 29th). To be clear, what I am writing is strictly about the one hour visit I had with him. What Stan does with all the rest of his personal time was not something we talked about during my visit,” McFarlane said.

McFarlane brought up that Lee does, in fact, look like a 95-year-old man, saying “I think we tend to forget that fact, at times, since he’s become so iconic and seemingly timeless. He’s a man who has been around for nearly a century.”

“For the next 60 minutes, we talked about things like his growing up in New York, his love of comics, his even bigger love of his late wife Joanie and how he was doing health-wise,” McFarlane continued. “He told me that getting old kind of sucked but said, “what are you going to do?” His stories told me how obvious it was that he missed his wife and, how every day, a pair of ducks come swooping down from the sky to land in his pool and then come up to the glass windows begging for food (which his wife would oblige every time). We talked baseball, movies and he asked what it was it like for me to live next to a giant natural desert preserve in Arizona. Basically, it was every day, normal banter mixed with a few fun stories.”

Eventually, their chat would come to an end, but Lee seemed to greatly appreciate McFarlane stopping by.

“As I got up to leave, Stan grabbed my hand and said, “Todd, thanks for coming by. Your visit is much better than any medicine I could take,” McFarlane said.

That left McFarlane with a good feeling in his summary of their meeting. “So, what did I observe on my visit for that one specific hour? I saw a 95-year-old man,” McFarlane said. “And for me, at least, that was comforting.”