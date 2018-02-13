Stan Lee Hilariously Trolls Marvel Studios 10th Anniversary

Marvel Studios recently released its official 10th anniversary cast photo and character banner, along with great behind-the-scenes looks at the massive collection of Marvel stars that were pulled together for the occasion. Of course the center of the Marvel Universe is none other than Stan “The Man” Lee. The Marvel creator was on hand for the milestone photo shoot, and is now trolling Marvel Studios in the best way possible:

Indeed, Stan Lee has left a legacy that shows no signs slowing down or imploding, anytime soon. What he started with Marvel Comics (alongside greats like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko) has redefined modern mythology, as well as Americana sub-culture (comic book collectors), and spawned entire generations of new creators (Robert Kirkman’s The Walking Dead, Image Comics greats like Todd Mcfarlane (Spawn) or Rob Liefeld (Deadpool).

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the baton that Marvel Studios now carries, an entire new generation on a global mass media scale is getting to know the Marvel Universe – and milestone releases like Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Avengers: Infinity War are only widening the audience. Will the Marvel Cinematic Universe last another sixty-seven years? It’s hard to imagine (mostly because it’s sometimes hard to imagine us lasting sixty-seven more days in this current world); however, there no doubt the legacy of the MCU will go that distance – and all those Stan Lee Cameos along with it.

Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16th. It’s followed by Avengers: Infinity War on May 4th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.