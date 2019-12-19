Star Wars’ Mark Hamill Reflects on Stan Lee in New Celebrating Stan Lee Clip

Tomorrow is a big day for pop culture! Not only is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hitting theaters everywhere, but ABC is airing their new special, Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee, to honor the late comics legend. Many of the special’s attendees and other big names were recently a part of a video released by Marvel Entertainment that shows the impact Lee had on their childhoods. The video includes Jimmy Kimmel, Charlie Cox, Elizabeth Olsen, Mark Hamill, and more. Here’s what Star Wars legend, Hamill, had to say about Lee in the video:

“I was so grateful for him being such a big part of my childhood,” Hamill states. “And I never outgrew it!”

The special, which was partially filmed in front of a live audience at New York’s New Amsterdam Theater earlier this fall, will feature an array of actors and comic professionals paying tribute to Lee. The Marvel list includes Phil Coulson actor Clark Gregg, who will be hosting the event, as well as Loki actor Tom Hiddleston, Vision actor Paul Bettany, Maria Hill actress Cobie Smulders, Agent May actress Ming-Na Wen, Karen Page actress Deborah Ann Woll, and Makkari actress Lauren Ridloff. Other celebrities will include Mark Hamill, Jimmy Kimmel, Method Man, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Kevin Smith, Joe Quesada, Seth Green, Bob Iger, CB Cebulski, Todd McFarlane, Kevin Feige, and Gerry Conway.

“As a young man, Stan ‘The Man’ Lee always dreamed of writing, going on to create some of the greatest heroes of our modern times,” Joe Quesada, Executive Vice President, Creative Director of Marvel Entertainment, said in a statement. “Stan showed each of us how to be a hero in our everyday lives, and the stories he wrote will go on to influence generations of fans for decades to come. We can’t wait for all you True Believers out there to see this special to honor and celebrate Stan’s incredible life and all the lives he has touched.”

Celebrating Marvel’s Stan Lee is set to air on ABC on Friday, December 20th, at 8/7c.