Marvel’s Killing One of Its Most Powerful Magicians

Hoggoth has long been a member of the Vishanti, a trio that effectively oversees the entire world of Marvel mysticism. Only now, Hoggoth is dying. As revealed during the events of Strange Academy #16, Hoggoth lay dying due to an upsetting of the mystical order. After all, in-continuity, Doctor Strange has just been killed and the Vishanti have been left particularly vulnerable.

Interestingly enough, Hoggoth and the Vishanti have been portrayed as immortal for much of their lives as characters in Marvel’s deep library of characters, so it’s a pretty big deal to see one of the three wasting away on a page.

With just two issues yet, fans of the hit Marvel comic will soon get answers to why Hoggoth is suffering the way he is. Strange Academy #17 is due out this coming week while the finale, Strange Academy #18, will hit the shelves at your local comic store in April.

“This book is so close to my heart. We created so many brand new characters and brought each one to life in such a unique way,” Strange Academy writer Skottie Young previously said of the book. “Working alongside my brother Humberto over these last 18 issues has been such a special thing to me. I’m just glad we have more Strange Academy stories to tell and can’t wait to get them in your hands!”

“Platitudes get thrown around a lot in these pages, but if you’ve been reading STRANGE ACADEMY, you know we don’t mess around. So listen up,” Senior Editor Nick Lowe added. “Seriously, you do not want to miss this issue that is going to destroy you emotionally and destroy the school beyond recognition.”

STRANGE ACADEMY #17

CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR!

• An ancient evil – Gaslamp – has targeted Strange Academy – but what is this creature really after?

• Calvin’s caught in this mess, and he could lose everything.

• Using magic always has a cost, and Strange Academy’s been racking up a gnarly bill – but when will that bill finally come due?

Strange Academy #17 is set for release on March 9th.

